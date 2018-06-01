Sun Tyre & Wheel Systems has announced that it has acquired Sri Lanka-based STARCO Lanka Private Limited.

Sun TWS, part of the 107-year, $8 billion TVS Group of India, currently produces off-highway tires, wheels and assemblies for Material Handling, Construction & Mining, Heavy Duty Trailers, Airports and Seaports customers. The acquisition of STARCO Lanka will add a 5th manufacturing plant for the company, which it expects will increase overall capacity by 40%.

STARCO Lanka was set up in 2011 to produce solid industrial tires, becoming an important partner for the original equipment manufacturers and key aftermarket distributors.