Sumitomo and USW Reach Tentative Agreement

Sumitomo Rubber USA (SRUSA) and the United Steelworkers have tentatively come to terms on their next collective bargaining agreement.

“Both parties in the negotiations were thorough in their preparations and leveraged a longstanding respectful relationship to come to a tentative agreement,” said Bill Jackson, SRUSA’s vice-president of human resources. “SRUSA looks forward to ratification and a continued productive relationship with the USW.”

The proposed contract is subject to review and ratification by the USW 135L membership and it is expected that a vote will scheduled by the union sometime in the next few days.