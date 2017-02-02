In the News/Sumitomo
February 2, 2017

Sumitomo Rubber North America Hires VP of OE

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Sumitomo_DavidCollettiSumitomo Rubber North America has hired David Colletti as its vice president of original equipment.

Colletti has nearly 20 years of experience servicing the OEM’s for Tier 1 tire manufacturers. In his new role he will report directly to Richard Smallwood, CEO and president of Sumitomo Rubber North America.

“We are delighted to have someone with the depth of David’s experience join our rapidly expanding original equipment program. We see the continued expansion of Falken branded tires on additional OE fitments as a key growth catalyst for the brand over the next several years, and David is the right choice to lead our OE team,” said Smallwood.

Colletti is replacing Shoichi Fujii, who is returning to Kobe, Japan, where he will be assuming new responsibilities within the Sumitomo Rubber Industries Inc. corporate headquarters.

