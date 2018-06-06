Sullivan Tire Employee Earns World Class Technician Status

Ratchet+Wrench recognized a Sullivan Tire & Auto Service employee in its weekly feature called “2018 World Class Technician” that profiles a technician in the automotive industry.

Jonathan Dickerman, a technician at Sullivan Tire in Weymouth, Massachusetts, received a national virtual shout out for his work in automotive excellence from the magazine and on Sullivan Tire’s Facebook page. Dickerman, who has been with Sullivan for a little over 16 years, is a third-generation technician and started his career when he was in high school. His Ratchet+Wrench profile chronicles his thoughts on the industry, the technician shortage and what makes him passionate about automotive work.

Ratchet+Wrench says there are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States with more than 300,000 of them holding ASE certification. Nearly 2,000 technicians have earned the status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago. Dickerman is the first employee in Sullivan Tire history to earn the designation.

To earn World Class status, a technician must achieve certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2017 certification test administered by ASE.

