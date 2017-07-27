Sullivan Tire Launches Redesigned Website

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service has launched a newly redesigned website, www.sullivantire.com, to enhance the user experience for visitors seeking both automotive and commercial truck services.

The new website took over a year to complete and was created using responsive web design technology to make the site compatible with mobile devices. Now, the site is easier to navigate ad allows customers to find the right tires or make a service appointment.

“We redesigned our website with our customers in mind,” said Mark Gillard of Sullivan Tire’s marketing department. “It is easy to navigate with the kind of highly visual content that customers want at their fingertips in order to make their experience more personal. New features include an enhanced three-step process enabling users to easily schedule appointments for both tire and auto service at any of our 67 locations, or chat with an expert through a toll-free number or live chat.”

