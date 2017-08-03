Sullivan Tire Hosting Blood Drive

Sullivan Tire in Stratham, N.H. is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Aug. 26. Each donor will receive a coupon for $20 off any auto service at any Sullivan Tire location and will be eligible to receive a $5 Target eGiftCard.

A long-time supporter of the American Red Cross, Sullivan Tire often hosts mobile blood drives at its locations.

Donors are asked to please bring a driver’s license or another form of identification.

To make an appointment, please call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code SULLIVANTIRE-STRATHAM.