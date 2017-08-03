News/American Red Cross
August 3, 2017

Sullivan Tire Hosting Blood Drive

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Sullivan Tire in Stratham, N.H. is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Aug. 26. Each donor will receive a coupon for $20 off any auto service at any Sullivan Tire location and will be eligible to receive a $5 Target eGiftCard.

A long-time supporter of the American Red Cross, Sullivan Tire often hosts mobile blood drives at its locations.

Donors are asked to please bring a driver’s license or another form of identification.

To make an appointment, please call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code SULLIVANTIRE-STRATHAM.