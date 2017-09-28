News/Ireland trip
September 28, 2017

Sullivan Tire Awards Two Ireland Trips

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Trident Rolls Out AWP Tires

Tenneco Releases New Rancho Brand Suspension System

Sullivan Tire Awards Two Ireland Trips

Bridgestone to Provide Tires for World Solar Challenge Teams

Bartec Exhibiting, Leading Training at AAPEX

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

New Tool Helps Increase Customers Reviews

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Nexen Offering Hello Kitty Tire

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service has awarded two local vocalists, Erin Kelly and Feargal O’Regan, each an all-expenses paid trip for two to Ireland after they won the WROL 950 AM “Irish Idol” competition recently in Quincy, Mass.

Sullivan Tire is a longtime sponsor of WROL and hosted the competition in honor of the stations 50th anniversary. More than 50 nonprofessional musicians submitted clips for review and the three finalists performed at the 50th anniversary event in Quincy Mass.

After the performances the crowd deemed a two-way tie for first place, Sullivan Tire decided to give away a second grand prize trip to Ireland, which includes airfare, a hotel, car rental and tour of Ireland for two.

“As longtime fans and sponsors of the Irish Hit Parade radio program on WROL, we wanted to do something special to commemorate their 50th anniversary,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of marketing at Sullivan Tire and Auto Service. “We were so blown away by the performances that we were honored to offer an additional grand prize to be awarded to the top two contestants.”

Show Full Article