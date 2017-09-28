Sullivan Tire Awards Two Ireland Trips

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service has awarded two local vocalists, Erin Kelly and Feargal O’Regan, each an all-expenses paid trip for two to Ireland after they won the WROL 950 AM “Irish Idol” competition recently in Quincy, Mass.

Sullivan Tire is a longtime sponsor of WROL and hosted the competition in honor of the stations 50th anniversary. More than 50 nonprofessional musicians submitted clips for review and the three finalists performed at the 50th anniversary event in Quincy Mass.

After the performances the crowd deemed a two-way tie for first place, Sullivan Tire decided to give away a second grand prize trip to Ireland, which includes airfare, a hotel, car rental and tour of Ireland for two.

“As longtime fans and sponsors of the Irish Hit Parade radio program on WROL, we wanted to do something special to commemorate their 50th anniversary,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of marketing at Sullivan Tire and Auto Service. “We were so blown away by the performances that we were honored to offer an additional grand prize to be awarded to the top two contestants.”