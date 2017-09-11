Sullivan Tire Acquires Tom Lyons Tire

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service has acquired Tom Lyons Tire & Auto Service in Waltham, Ma.

The location, which opened for business in 1953, consists of a full-service tire and automotive center that is 7,600 square feet with 10 service stalls, as well as a 15,000 square-foot wholesale warehouse and distribution facility. The location will undergo extensive renovations in the upcoming months, but will remain open for business during that time.

“Tom Lyons Tire and the Garzone family have done a wonderful job serving Waltham and the surrounding communities for many, many years and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to continue that great tradition in the Sullivan Tire way,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of marketing at Sullivan Tire.

Sullivan now operates 69 full-service tire and automotive facilities throughout New England.