STI UTV Tires Designed for Durability

STI’s new X Comp ATR UTV tires feature a large footprint and multi-angle shoulder treads for improved traction at any direction angle. The advanced two-stage radial carcass provides greater uniformity and balance, and absorbs choppy terrain for superior UTV ride comfort. Heavy-duty steel-belt plies increase durability, and a super-deep rim guard defends wheels from abuse.

MSRP: $202.19-245.65

Sizes: 28-32 in.

Link: STI Tire & Wheel

This article originally appeared in Motorcycle & Powersports News, a Babcox sister publication.