Steelman Offers a Half Size Flip Socket Set

Steelman Pro 60443 5PC Half Size Flip Socket Set comes in a convenient storage case with the four common half sizes for damaged or distorted caps and a knock out bar. The ½-in. drive impact flip style sockets are for use with extended anvil impact wrenches or with a ½-in. drive impact extension. The half size impact flip sockets also feature a thin wall design and are covered by the Steelman Pro Lifetime Warranty.

97025 – 18.5 mm x 19.5 mm

60230 – 21 mm x 21.5 mm

60231 – 22 mm x 22.5 mm

60187 – 21.5 mm x 22.5 mm

60444 – 4” Knockout Bar

For additional information please visit www.jsproducts.com or call 844-356-2142.