Stant Honored by The Group as a Vendor of the Year

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) honored Stant Corporation as its Co-Man Vendor of the Year for Order Fill during The Group’s combined Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association member meeting in Grapevine, Texas.

The award was presented by Chris Murphy of Federated Auto Parts to Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket and Joe Sotolongo, national sales and category manager for Stant Corporation.

“At Stant, we strive every day to meet the needs of our customers and order fill is always a top priority for us,” said Ethier. “On behalf of everyone at Stant, I want to thank The Group and its membership for this great honor. I also want to thank those at the Stant manufacturing facilities who work tirelessly to ensure that our customers get the excellent service and support they need to be successful.”