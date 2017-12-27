Standard Motor Products Announces ‘Tech Star’ Challenge Winner

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced that the winner of the Standard “Tech Star” Challenge is Matthew Cranford of Zubalon, N.C.

Cranford will receive a trip for two to SMP’s training center in Irving, Texas, where he will record three installation videos with Ryan Kooiman, SMP’s director of training. SMP will post these videos to its YouTube channel, which has more than 4 million views and over 5,700 subscribers. Cranford will also receive $5,000 toward the purchase of video equipment and automotive tools to start his own YouTube channel.

In addition to its grand prize winner, SMP has awarded two second place winners each with $1,500 toward purchasing automotive tools and video equipment. The company has given five third place winners a GoPro Hero4 Black camera.

Contest applicants were asked to upload a video of their best one-minute tech tip to YouTube and add the hashtag #StandardTechStar. Members from SMP’s award-winning training department judged the tech tips on originality, presentation and quality.

“Standard has always been proud to support up-and-coming technicians and provide award-winning training, and our Standard Tech Star Challenge gave us the opportunity to do both,” said Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing.

You can view Cranford’s winning entry at StandardTechStarChallenge.com.