Spectra Premium Mobile Application Wins Award

Spectra Premium Industries was recently awarded the Silver Medal for its mobile app at the 2017 Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference in Kansas City, Mo.

“Bringing home another award from this year’s ACPN Conference is a true reflection of the effort that is injected into these important resources by the Spectra Premium team,” said Collin Francis, global director of strategic marketing at Spectra Premium.

The ACPN Content Excellence Awards recognize the best examples of mobile cataloging application in the vehicle aftermarket. The catalogs are evaluated on criteria such as design, navigation, use of technology, innovation, interactivity and quality of content.

“We are very proud of this app and all of its industry leading features such as the VIN, plate and part numbers scan capabilities. It’s no wonder our application has been downloaded by tens of thousands of satisfied users,” Francis said.