News/Snap-on Diagnostics
April 19, 2017

Snap-on Updates Diagnostic Website

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

GfK to Share U.S. Retail Tire Data at Clemson Tire Conference

ASA Automotive Systems Hosting User Conference in St. Louis

Snap-on Updates Diagnostic Website

Mickey Thompson Renews IDBL Sponsorship

Continental Expanding N.C. Brake System Manufacturing Plant

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

AAPEX 2017 Registration Open

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

Snap-on has updated its diagnostic website at diagnostics.snapon.com to include more relevant product information and a new, sleek design.

“We know our customers’ time is valuable, so the updated Snap-on diagnostics website is presented in a fresh, clean format that is easy-to-navigate,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “The site provides an engaging user experience, delivering rich product content and valuable training information conveniently accessed from any device.”

The website’s homepage has been redesigned to include enhanced image-based features, such as dynamic scroll, to quickly view diagnostic products, features and special promotions.

The product pages have also been redesigned so users can find everything about a tool in one place, including features, specifications, software, accessories and subscription details. Additionally, a feedback button has been added so Snap-on customers can leave comments.

To help customers navigate the functionality of diagnostic tools, the Snap-on Training Solutions modules provide training videos available to technicians 24/7. The modules are free-of-charge, Snap-on also includes Diagnostic Quick Tips videos, based on real case studies, to show how to apply diagnostics to specific vehicles and applications.

Show Full Article