Snap-on Updates Diagnostic Website

Snap-on has updated its diagnostic website at diagnostics.snapon.com to include more relevant product information and a new, sleek design.

“We know our customers’ time is valuable, so the updated Snap-on diagnostics website is presented in a fresh, clean format that is easy-to-navigate,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “The site provides an engaging user experience, delivering rich product content and valuable training information conveniently accessed from any device.”

The website’s homepage has been redesigned to include enhanced image-based features, such as dynamic scroll, to quickly view diagnostic products, features and special promotions.

The product pages have also been redesigned so users can find everything about a tool in one place, including features, specifications, software, accessories and subscription details. Additionally, a feedback button has been added so Snap-on customers can leave comments.

To help customers navigate the functionality of diagnostic tools, the Snap-on Training Solutions modules provide training videos available to technicians 24/7. The modules are free-of-charge, Snap-on also includes Diagnostic Quick Tips videos, based on real case studies, to show how to apply diagnostics to specific vehicles and applications.