Snap-on Updates Collision Repair Software

Snap-on Diagnostics has announced a software update on their current diagnosis platforms to better identify and repair automotive and driver assistance systems that are damaged by collisions.

“Our Snap-on diagnostic platforms offer the most comprehensive coverage in the industry, with coverage for 49 original manufacturer makes and the ability to diagnose more than 100 vehicle systems – any of which can be damaged by collision,” said Leian Wunderlich, software program manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “While collision repair is not covered by a manufacturer’s warranty, regardless of age, many insurance companies pay shops to perform scans, as required by vehicle manufacturers. Snap-on provides the most comprehensive and latest technology for older and newer models, delivering new opportunities for business growth.”

In the current Software Upgrade 17.2:

Seat weight sensor – often when a collision occurs, airbags are deployed and seats are damaged. Not only does a Snap-on scan tool ensure there are no issues with systems post-repair, it also recalibrates the passenger seat weight sensor for proper operation.

Forward collision warning/lane departure warning – this camera-based system is mounted at the top of the windshield near the rear-view mirror. A common repair in body shops, technicians must properly aim the camera upon replacing the windshield.

Adaptive cruise control – located in the front bumper or grill, this radar sensor may be the first sensor damaged in a front-end collision. To ensure proper operation, technicians can use a Snap-on diagnostic tool to realign the sensor and make sure no fault codes are stored in the system after repair.

The new Upgrade 17.4, available October 2017, adds even more with: