Snap-on Releases New Software Upgrade 17.4

Snap-on Diagnostics has released its software upgrade 17.4, which covers 49 domestic, Asian, and European vehicle makes with general repairs as well as newly expanded collision repair coverage.

The upgrade features new 2017 factory-level coverage for Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda and Subaru, with 2016 optional coverage for BMW, MINI, Land Rover, Smart and Volvo.

“When a diagnostic tool receives current vehicle coverage, it gives its owner more capabilities to take on even the most challenging general and collision repair jobs,” said Leian Wunderlich, software program manager at Snap-on Diagnostics. “With Software Upgrade 17.4, both shop owners and technicians can service vehicles faster and with more accuracy, time savings and profit than ever before.”

The upgrade also includes new: codes, data, functional tests, resets, adaptations, guided component tests, Auto ID, One-Touch Code Scan and Clear, on-tool training, plus verified common replacement parts and expert knowledge on tools with SureTrack. The software offers access to over 4.9 million codes, tests, tips and data for 1981-2017 model years, with the most extensive coverage outside of the factory tool.

Software Upgrade 17.4 also includes coverage for more than 4.3 million Fast-Track guided component tests, including new HVAC and steering system coverage, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter coverage, Subaru CVT coverage, Ford F450 and F550 coverage, and more.

For more information visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com/17.4.