Snap-on Releases New Flex-Head Electronic Torque Wrench

Snap-on has released two new Flex-Head TechAngle Micro Torque Wrenches, ATECH1FS240 and ATECH2CS240.

The company said the new wrenches pack the same electronic features as larger ATECH series tools, but in a slim, compact steel body.

“Reaching a valve cover or intake manifold is much easier with a torque wrench designed for close clearance work,” says Bryan Hantke, a Snap-on Tools product manager. “Both the 1/4″ and 3/8″ Micro Flex Head are the time-saving answer to reaching into the recesses that can really make a job tougher than it needs to be.”

The 1/4″ and 3/8″ Micro Torque Wrenches weigh less than a pound each and are 11.6″ L and .90″ in diameter with a 72-tooth ratchet gear. In addition, four alert modules indicate by LCD, LED, vibration and sound when the desired torque is reached.

These tools also have the ability to measure rolling torque, useful when checking bearing preload and drag. Another of the tools’ big features is the five scales references in ft-lbs, in-lbs, Nm, Kg-cm and dNm. The wrenches operate on a single, AA battery and come with a two-year warranty.

For more information, visit www.snapon.com or calling 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).