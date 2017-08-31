Snap-on’s New Tool Storage Honors Chevrolet Bel Air and Camaro Model

Snap-on Tool has created special edition tool storage to recognize the 50-year anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro and 60th anniversary of the automaker’s Bel Air models.

“These boxes honor American ingenuity at its finest. They combine the best materials for tough shop conditions with eye-catching looks that pay tribute to the trails blazed by both the iconic Bel Air and Camaro model Chevys,” said Dan Voelz, a Snap-on Tools product manager. “The Bel Air has been a part of countless movies and television shows. The ’57 model image and logo on these rugged roll cabs really captures the essence of these famous ‘winged’ cars. And, the Camaro edition is as cool as the Generation Six featured in the design.”

Both tool storages come with compatible workstations and carts. Each are built for heavy-duty use and can be configured to fit different needs. The primary color for the Bel Air box is teal, and the Camaro comes in a gloss black finish. Both styles are available for a limited time only.

