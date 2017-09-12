News/BlackHawk
September 12, 2017

Snap-On’s Blackhawk Brand Unveils New Postlift

Snap-on’s Blackhawk brand has unveiled its new Blackhawk Postlift, a multi-purpose machine for diagnostics in light to full vehicle repair or as a lift for mechanical service on unitized body vehicles.

“The new Blackhawk Postlift takes up much less space than frame racks but is just as robust and powerful as traditional racks,” said David Zinkiewicz, product manager for Blackhawk. “The Postlift is easy to use and features an ergonomic design that helps collision repair technicians perform jobs more effortlessly and efficiently.”

The Blackhawk Postlift can be set at multiple working heights. Its collision repair pulling system allows users greater access to vehicles for diagnostics, measuring and repairs.

Customers can learn more about the new Blackhawk Postlift and other Blackhawk collision equipment by calling 1-800-251-4500 or visiting www.blackhawkcr.com.

