Snap-on Releases New, Smaller Air Drills

Snap-on has launched the new, smaller PDR2500 and PDR2501 1/4-inch Micro Reversible Air Drills to help technicians work in cramped engine compartments.

“The big news about these micro drills is how they will quickly become a technician’s ‘go-to’ for working in tight spaces,” said Rodger Isetts, product manager at Snap-on. “When you couple that with 1/4 horsepower of torque and a two-year warranty, it’s newsworthy. As is the fact that these drills are accurate time and time again, especially when you’re working with materials like stainless steel. The runout for these drills is consistent across all materials, whether you’re drilling, reaming or honing.”

Each air drill weighs 1.5 pounds and has enough torque to handle most automotive and body applications, with consistent runout of less than .010 inches, Snap-on said.

Both drills offer one-handed forward/reverse with slow start-up and variable speed trigger for better control, while the PDR2500 has a keyed chuck, and the PDR2501 is a keyless chuck, the company said.

Additionally, the handle exhaust directs air downward, both models feature a comfort cushion grip, and the drills contain ball and needle bearing spindle components and machined planetary gears to balance the load.

For more information on the Snap-on PDR2500 and PDR2501 1/4-inch Micro Reversible Air Drills, visit www.snapon.com.