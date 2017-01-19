Snap-on Offers New Diagnostic Tool Catalog

Snap-on Diagnostics has released its new full-line catalog of diagnostic tools.

“There is a diagnostic tool for every shop and every technician, and the new Snap-on platform catalog can make finding the right tool a little easier,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “With five different platforms to choose from, Snap-on offers a tool for every experience level. Whether it’s for a young technician looking for an entry level scanner, a shop owner in need of a complete shop management tool, or anyone in between, no one offers smarter solutions than Snap-on. As our new catalog shows, no one offers the range of choices that we do, either.”

Snap-on diagnostic tools featured in the catalog include:

• Ethos Pro: OEM-specific codes, data and functional tests at an entry level price

• Vantage Ultra: a companion to any scan tool with exclusive Guided Tests

• Solus Edge: scan tool for power and speed, coupled with exclusive SureTrack expert information

• Modis Edge: integrated full function scan tool, scope/meter and expert information resources

• Verus Edge: tool to manage the job from start to finish with wireless scanning, Wi-Fi access to web resources and optional ShopKey Pro repair information

The new Snap-on full-line catalog is available at diagnostics.snapon.com.