Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Platform, Training Videos

Snap-on has introduced its new ZEUS platform (EEMS342) with exclusive Intelligent Diagnostics software. The company has also added 14 new Training Solutions Videos to its website to compliment the product release.

ZEUS offers a scan tool, lab scope, functional tests, exclusive Fast-Track guided component tests, SureTrack expert information, technical service bulletins, oil specifications and resets, optional ShopKey Pro repair information and more. ZEUS uses “Smart Data” to automatically configure the display to show only vehicle data parameters (PID) relevant to the fault code.

ZEUS Training Solutions videos cover everything from an introduction to the tool and overview of Intelligent Diagnostics to scope functions.

“The five-minute Training Solutions videos teach technicians how they can get the most out of their new ZEUS diagnostic platform,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “They are offered as short instructional videos on specific topics, so technicians can quickly get answers on different aspects of tool operation.”

Each module is hosted by national field trainer Jim Moritz. With over 30 years of experience in automotive diagnostics, engineering, marketing, training and technical support, he has developed over 100 training courses and trained over 100,000 students. His memberships and certifications include NASTF, ETI, SAE and ASE.