February 16, 2018

Snap-on Offers Special MODIS Edge and Diagnostic Thermal Imager Combo Pack

Snap-on diagnostics combo
Snap-on is offering a special combo pack with its MODIS Edge and
Diagnostic Thermal Imager.

Snap-on is offering its MODIS Edge integrated diagnostic system and its diagnostic thermal imager in a special combo for a limited time

“We’re offering the MODIS Edge and the Diagnostic Thermal Imager in one pack because these two great Snap-on tools work very well together,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager for Snap-on Diagnostics. “Say a customer shows up with a check engine light on and is complaining about a rough idle when coming to a stop or a hesitation or lack of power during an acceleration. With the MODIS Edge and Diagnostic Thermal Imager, it couldn’t be easier to locate the problem and make the proper repair.”

The MODIS Edge is a full-function scan tool and scope/graphing meter, reads the error code and helps find the initial diagnosis. The Diagnostic Thermal Imager then uses infrared technology to make heat “visible” and reveal problem areas on a vehicle. Snap-on says technicians can “see” hot and cold areas of the vehicle components to identify ones that are and are not functioning and non-functioning to make an accurate repair.

To learn more about the combo pack, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit its diagnostics website.

 

