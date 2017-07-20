Snap-on Introduces New Version of Diagnostic Software

Snap-on has introduced the EEHD867003 Pro-Link Ultra Cummins Engines v. 2.0 software as the newest addition to the Pro-Link Ultra Diagnostic System.

The Pro-Link line is a heavy-duty diagnostics system that reads active and inactive faults, clears faults, and provides engine and after-treatment support and data.

“Technicians can quickly and efficiently troubleshoot, and perform a variety of diagnostic tests on Cummins engines from EPA 2007-current using the EEHD867003,” said David Shock, a Snap-on product manager. “The 2.0 version of the software includes several new features, including proprietary fault and data point descriptions, DPF history, and the ability to change max vehicle speed.”

The 2.0 release has added tests including AFT maintenance and history and the option to reset trip information in addition to the already supported tests including the AFT DPF regeneration test, the AFT SCR performance test and the ATF shutoff valve and injector override test.

Programmable parameters have also been added, including the ability to change maximum cruise control speed, change maximum vehicle speed, enable/disable cruise control and idle shut down timers.