SMP Kicks off its Tech Star Challenge

Ready to show off your underhood skills in front of the camera? Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is starting its Standard® Tech Star Challenge. Contestants must upload a video of their best one-minute tech tip to YouTube and add the hashtag #StandardTechStar in the video description. The tech tip should be for an underhood repair. Members of SMP’s acclaimed training department will select the winning tech tips.

Running through July 31, 2017, the promotion will award one lucky winner with a Grand Prize designed to supply everything needed to start an automotive-related YouTube® channel. The winner will also receive an all-expense paid trip for two to SMP’s training center in Irving, Texas, where the winner will record three install videos with SMP’s Director of Training and YouTube Tech Star, Ryan Kooiman.

The winner’s videos will be posted to the Standard® YouTube channel, which has over 3 million views and 4,000 subscribers.

Additionally, two second-place winners will receive $1,500 toward automotive tools and/or video equipment. Five third-place winners will win a GoPro® Hero4 Black camera. And the first 500 entries will receive a commemorative Standard® cap.

Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, commented on the promotion, stating, “Standard has always been proud to recognize and support the professional technician community, and our Standard Tech Star Challenge is an exciting way to do just that.”

Complete rules and contest information can be found here: www.StandardTechStarChallenge.com.