Smithers Rapra to Lead Webinar Series on Rubber Compounding

Smithers Rapra, a leader in rubber, plastics, and composites testing expertise, announced it will host a four-part series on rubber compounding led by Christine Domer, general manager of Smithers Rapra’s Analytical and Physical Testing Labs.

The first installment, titled “Compounding 101: Polymers,” will take place on Wednesday, December 12. Those interested in viewing the first of the webinar sessions can register here.

For every rubber product, there are myriad design factors to consider when formulating compound options. Service environment and performance specifications must be reviewed carefully in order to design an effective product. This process starts with choosing the right polymer. “Compounding 101” will dive into a general discussion of polymers, including a beginner overview of:

Polymer structures

Polymer mechanisms

Performance characteristics

Chemical structure and properties

Unique characteristics

Compounding considerations

Applications

“Rubber compounding is a complex process, and people in various roles in many different industries can benefit from learning the basics,” said Domer. “We designed this webinar series to deliver a better understanding of compounding fundamentals to beginning compounders, technicians, and anyone interested in understanding the basics of the world of rubber compounding. Experienced compounders could also benefit from the series, as a refresh.”

Each session, including “Compounding 101,” is free and will last roughly an hour. Webinar topics to follow in this series include: “Compounding 102: Fillers & Process Aids;” “Compounding 103: Cure Systems & Anti-Degradants;” and “Compounding 104: Testing.” Dates will be released shortly before the first installment.

“Smithers Rapra is headquartered in the rubber capital of the world, and we have been in service to the industry for nearly 100 years,” said Dr. Jim Popio, vice president of Smithers Rapra. “We hope this series will give our industry peers an opportunity to expand their technical knowledge, so they can thrive in any role. Christine has many years of experience in this area, and our webinar attendees will learn a lot from her.”

Domer manages lab operations at the analytical chemistry and physical testing laboratories in Akron, Ohio. She has over 30 years of material science experience in the tire and rubber industries, with special expertise in raw materials, cure development engineering, compounding, reinforcements, and processing in both tire and non-tire applications.

Click here to register for the first installment of the webinar series. For those who are unable to make the live versions, Smithers will publish recordings available for download at www.smithersrapra.com/resources.

Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in the United States, United Kingdom, and China, covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services from material chemistry and product durability testing, to tire, wheel, and winter testing. Learn more about all services provided by Smithers Rapra at www.smithersrapra.com.