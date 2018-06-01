Smithers Names Neidert New Head of Consultancy — Americas

Smithers has announced that Duane Neidert has been named its new Head of Consultancy- America’s information business, a global provider of high-value content across a range of digital, published and live platforms.

Neidert will work with Smithers extensive team of subject matter experts, researchers and analysts to provide consulting to clients looking to assess markets and develop growth strategies. Smithers supports clients in several industry verticals including the packaging value chain and the tire industry.

“Duane is joining the Smithers team at an exciting time. Since our North American expansion in 2015 we are seeing more and more requests for independent and authoritative market insight from our clients as they make key growth decisions“ said Ciaran Little, Director of Smithers Information, Americas.” I am very pleased to have Duane joining the team, as he will play an integral role in helping our current and future clients in making better decisions faster.”

Neidert brings over 20 years of experience in developing growth strategies and driving execution with Fortune 500 companies and top tier consulting firms. Over the course of his career, Neidert has a range of experience across industries such as retail, printing, polymers, building products, automotive, and industrial. His experience includes finding growth through new technology and product development, service development, geographic and channel expansion, new end-user segments and acquisitions.