Smithers Enhances Global Tire and Wheel Testing Capabilities

Smithers Rapra, a leader in rubber, plastics, and composites testing expertise, has announced the expansion of the company’s tire testing capabilities at their Suzhou, China lab. The introduction of six new testing machines will improve the laboratory’s ability to serve clients in the global tire and wheel marketplace.

The new testing equipment gives the Suzhou lab a 35% boost in capacity and broadens testing capabilities by adding several key testing techniques, such as:

Cleated tire and wheel endurance testing

Wheel impact

Salt spray

Tire air permeation

“Since the opening of our Suzhou lab in 2012, we have strived to evolve and grow with our local clients to support them with world-class testing technology and service,” said Nat Leonard, president of Smithers Rapra. “This lab expansion is the latest example of our strategy to grow in line with the kinds of testing our clients request of us. We will continue to invest in new technologies and capabilities to meet the needs of the global tire and wheel industry.”

In addition, the company expects to complete a building expansion and the introduction of a new Flat-Trac CT Plus machine at the Smithers Tire and Wheel Test Center in Ravenna, Ohio in 2018 in partnership with six tire companies who funded the investment. This expansion will enhance existing force and moment capabilities with higher wheel torque and the ability to test a wider range of tire sizes. The opening of a new event center, new track surfaces, and two rental buildings at Smithers’ Winter Test Center in Brimley, Minnesota, is scheduled for early 2018 as well.