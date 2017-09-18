Smallwood to Keynote Industry Honors

The Tire Industry Association has announced Richard Smallwood, president & CEO, Sumitomo Rubber North America, Inc. as the 2017 Tire Industry Honors keynote speaker. The Tire Industry Honors, sponsored by Michelin, will be hosted at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to have Richard speak at our 2017 Tire Industry Honors awards ceremony,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of TIA. “Richard has proven himself as a selfless leader and key player within the tire industry and we are looking forward to having him join us, our honorees, members, and guests for an incredible evening.”

Smallwood’s speech will focus on the advent of driverless cars and how this impact will increase vehicle miles traveled and how tire and auto part sizes are expected to be more uniform in size. He recently wrote on the topic for Tire Review’s State of the Industry.

Smallwood has been in the tire and rubber industry for 30 years. Throughout his career he has held the roles of vice president of sales & marketing, and chief operating officer, with Falken Tire Corp.