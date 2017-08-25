SimpleTire’s Das Among Top CIOs

At their annual event and conference, IDG recognized C.J. Das, CIO of SimpleTire, and presented him with their 2017 CIO 100 award. The award recognizes people and organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT).

“Technology innovation and business value have always been at the heart of our CIO 100 awards, which honor the IT organizations thriving on the front lines of the digital revolution,” said Maryfran Johnson, editor in chief of CIO Events. “This year’s winning companies are outstanding examples of how IT leadership, business collaboration and customer engagement are shaping the future.”

The IDG CIO Symposium & Awards Ceremony took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Other industry leading CIOs given awards as well were from companies such as Adobe, Eli Lilly, IBM Research, Kaiser Permanente, Samsung, StubHub, Toyota, Tractor Supply Company, VMware, Whirlpool and others.

Andy Chalofsky, SimpleTire’s CEO, states, “C.J. is a business-driven technologist who has helped us improve upon our competitive advantage, and support our suppliers. We’re very happy to see him recognized by his peers in this way.”

According to the company, recipients of this year’s CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors review the judges’ recommendations and select the final 100.

“To receive this award from an organization that I admire brings me great satisfaction,” said Das. “I also feel very fortunate to have had the opportunities that have come my way, and apply what I have learned with a great team of people.“