SimpleTire has launched a new feature on its website to help truckers find SmartWay Verified tires for their rigs.

Every SmartWay Verified tire is labeled for easy recognition on SimpleTire’s site and enables truckers to search specifically for SmartWay tires by filtering search results, making it easier to find tires that can help improve fuel economy, SimpleTire says.

“The ability to search for SmartWay Verified tires on SimpleTire was one of the most-requested features by our trucking audience, based on consumer surveys,” said SimpleTire eCommerce Marketing Manager John Langan. Some truckers are required to have SmartWay Verified tires in states that participate in the SmartWay Verification Program. The program is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) initiative to help freight and logistics companies improve their carbon footprint for Class 8 tractor-trailers. SmartWay Verified tires help reduce energy loss as tires roll, resulting in better fuel economy and reduced fuel costs. “This new feature encourages shoppers to think about eco-friendly options and makes it simpler to purchase tires that are better for the environment.”

For more information, visit simpletire.com.