Sign Up Open for CABA Golf Outing
Chesapeake Automotive Business Association (CABA) is hosting the 48th Annual CABA Golf Scramble & Dinner Jun 22 at the Compass Point Golf Course.
Tickets are on sale for $140 per person and include green fees, cart, practice range, contest and prize eligibility, and lunch and dinner. Tickets can also be purchased for family and friends.
The event includes:
10:00 a.m. Registration opens & Putting Contest begins
11:00 a.m. Lunch in the pavilion prior to play
Noon Shotgun Start – Lakes Course
5:00 p.m. 19th Hole Reception
5:15 p.m. Finals of the Putting Contest
5:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes, 50/50 & Awards
Registration information available, here.