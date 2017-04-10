Sign Up Open for CABA Golf Outing

Chesapeake Automotive Business Association (CABA) is hosting the 48th Annual CABA Golf Scramble & Dinner Jun 22 at the Compass Point Golf Course.

Tickets are on sale for $140 per person and include green fees, cart, practice range, contest and prize eligibility, and lunch and dinner. Tickets can also be purchased for family and friends.

The event includes:

10:00 a.m. Registration opens & Putting Contest begins

11:00 a.m. Lunch in the pavilion prior to play

Noon Shotgun Start – Lakes Course

5:00 p.m. 19th Hole Reception

5:15 p.m. Finals of the Putting Contest

5:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes, 50/50 & Awards

Registration information available, here.