April 10, 2017

Sign Up Open for CABA Golf Outing

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Chesapeake Automotive Business Association (CABA) is hosting the 48th Annual CABA Golf Scramble & Dinner Jun 22 at the Compass Point Golf Course.

Tickets are on sale for $140 per person and include green fees, cart, practice range, contest and prize eligibility, and lunch and dinner. Tickets can also be purchased for family and friends.

The event includes:

10:00 a.m. Registration opens & Putting Contest begins
11:00 a.m. Lunch in the pavilion prior to play
Noon Shotgun Start – Lakes Course
5:00 p.m. 19th Hole Reception
5:15 p.m. Finals of the Putting Contest
5:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes, 50/50 & Awards

Registration information available, here.

