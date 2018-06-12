‘Show Your Monroe’ During New Social Media Sweepstakes

In its new, extensive “If It Doesn’t Say Monroe” integrated media campaign, parent company Tenneco highlights the many reasons why thousands of automotive service businesses choose high-quality, precision-engineered Monroe shocks and struts to maintain ride quality and performance in their customers’ vehicles. From June 1-30, 2018, the company is giving its service shop partners another reason: multiple opportunities to win Monroe-branded merchandise by participating in the “Show Your Monroe” social media sweepstakes.

“We take great pride in providing automotive service shops with top-quality ride control products that are designed, tested and manufactured to meet and exceed OE-level fit and function,” said Denise Hanefeld, manager, brand and marketing communications, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “The ‘Show Your Monroe’ sweepstakes gives us a chance to express our gratitude to those who trust Monroe to meet their customers’ needs and allows them to showcase their love for the iconic brand at the same time.”

Launched this past May, Tenneco’s “If It Doesn’t Say Monroe” campaign serves to remind automotive parts and service professionals that while many ride control products may look alike, their brand, manufacturer and point of origin can point to hidden differences that can impact quality. Each Monroe product is engineered, manufactured and tested to meet strict standards for on-vehicle fit and performance to ensure lasting durability and customer satisfaction.

To participate in the “Show Your Monroe” sweepstakes, automotive service professionals simply must take a photo of either their shop with Monroe memorabilia or a Monroe product installation and post it to Facebook or Instagram using both the #ShowYourMonroe and #sweeps hashtags.

Four weekly winners will be announced during the sweepstakes, along with one grand prize winner, each of whom will receive a prize pack featuring multiple Monroe-branded items. Weekly prize pack winners will be announced on or about June 9, June 16, June 23 and July 1.

The grand prize winner will receive a cornhole set, two folding chairs and a grill set, while weekly winners will receive a Monroe t-shirt, pair of sunglasses, a lapel pin, decals, an article and a beach towel. The grand prize winner will be drawn from all sweepstakes submissions and announced on July 2 via Instagram and Facebook.

For more details about the program, visit www.Monroe.com and click on “#ShowYourMonroe Sweepstakes” under the Resource Center tab.