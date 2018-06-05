Shamrock Marketing Launches Promotions to Support Retread Industry

Customers placing orders with Shamrock Marketing between June 5 and June 29 will also be helping to support the entire retread industry.

Every promotional order Shamrock receives until June 29 will be entered into a drawing to receive one of three annual memberships to TRIB, valued at $350 each. In addition, Shamrock will make a $25 donation to the “Retread Instead” initiative to raise awareness in the U.S. government about the importance of the retread industry in the U,S.

The products offered as part of this promotion include:

New Bulldog 2G Extended Life Envelopes

Bulldog Buffing Blades and the new Talon 2 size

Bulldog Tire Paint special on 5-gallon containers

Your support will help us all turn up the voice of retreading, says Shamrock Marketing.

To learn more or place an order, contact Shamrock Marketing at 1-800-354-4495.