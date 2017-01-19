Settimo Torinese Exhibit Showcases Pirelli in 100 Pictures

The Archimede Library in Settimo Torinese, Italy, is hosting an exhibition titled “Pirelli in 100 Pictures. Beauty, Innovation, Manufacturing” that celebrates more than 140 years of Pirelli.

The exhibit features pictures of plant workers, technology, new product research, relationships with the arts and innovative communications, motorsports and the famous calendar.

The first pictures of a new project taken inside the Pirelli industrial Hub in Settimo Torinese by Peter Lindbergh, author of the 2017 Pirelli Calendar, will also be on display.

“Innovation and product quality, attention to people and communication with the district where our plants are situated, in Italy and in the world, have always been among the

strongest values of Pirelli,” said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli executive vice president and CEO. “The exhibition in Settimo Torinese, the site of our most innovative industrial hub, is proof of this. The commitment of the Settimo and Regione Piemonte local authorities, which whom we have interacted with mutual benefit for many years, drives us to continue to operate by combining local and international perspectives.”

The exhibition was curated by Fondazione Pirelli, which runs the Historical Archives where the material was sourced.

The “Pirelli in 100 Pictures. Beauty, Innovation, Manufacturing” exhibit will run from Jan. 18, 2017 – May 1, 2017.