Sentury Tire USA Consolidates Sales, Marketing

Sentury Tire USA announced today that it will consolidate all tire brand sales with its sales and marketing group based out of its Miami headquarters. Previous to this move, Delinte, Landsail, Sentury and Pantera tire brand customers were serviced by Sentury Tire USA, while GroundSpeed tire brand customers were handled by the Sentury Tire North America manufacturing operation in LaGrange, Georgia.

“The primary reason for this change is to improve on the customer experience for our distributors and dealers,” said Maxwell Wee, executive vice president for Sentury Tire USA. “Previously, GroundSpeed-branded tires were sold and marketed by a separate Sentury Tire North America sales operation. Going forward, Sentury Tire USA’s sales and customer care teams can better assist our GroundSpeed partners.”

The Sentury Tire North America operation in Georgia will continue to serve as the North American manufacturing arm of Sentury Tire.

Sentury Tire USA’s growth has been due to the popularity of the Delinte, Landsail, Sentury and Pantera brands.

“Tire dealers like our superior quality, competitive pricing and outstanding fill rates,” said Wee in a media release. “The consolidation of the GroundSpeed brand allows us to further strengthen Sentury Tire’s multi-brand strategy. We can respond to the dealer/distributor’s tire needs with minimal geographical brand overlap.”

The GroundSpeed brand offers a complete tire line-up that includes passenger, light truck, high-performance and SUV/CUV tires.