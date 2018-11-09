Sentury Tire USA Announces Price Increase

Sentury Tire USA will increase tire prices on all orders invoiced after December 1, 2018.

“Increases in transportation and logistics costs have had a negative effect on production and general operating expenses,” said Maxwell Wee, Executive Vice President of Sentury Tire USA. “Other factors for the price increase include the changing dynamics of the tire industry due to external pressures as a result of governmental actions and challenges in the supply chain across our industry. In spite of these obstacles, we continue to see dynamic growth and are on target for a breakout sales year in 2019. We will continue to provide our dealer/distributor customers outstanding fill-rates and superior customer service.”

Sentury Tire Territory Representatives will contact customers to provide them more detailed information about the company-wide increase.

MORE: Reasons Behind Recent Tire Price Increases