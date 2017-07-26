News/4-seasons all weather tire
July 26, 2017

Sentury Introduces Landsail All-Weather Tire

Tire Review Staff

Sentury Tire has introduced the Landsail 4-Seasons all-weather passenger tire.

“The 4-Seasons is a tire designed for the consumer who wants the convenience of four season driving without the need to switch over to winter tires. Over 20 4-Seasons tire sizes will fit the most popular vehicles on the road today,” said said Max Wee, executive vice president for Sentury Tire Americas.

Meeting winter standards established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association, the 4-Seasons comes with a 30,000 mileage warranty. The tire features a cross pattern tread design, and a larger outside block design to enhance traction and control during harsh weather, Sentury said. A computer optimized tread pattern also reduces tire noise.

