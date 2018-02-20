Legal / Regulations/Capitol Hill
February 20, 2018

SEMA Members To Meet With Lawmakers At Upcoming Washington Rally

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

SEMA member companies are invited to connect with legislative officials and voice their concerns on issues that matter most to their businesses, during the 2018 SEMA Washington Rally on Wednesday, May 16. The event is an opportunity for the automotive specialty equipment industry to educate Congressional representatives on issues such as the RPM Act, emerging automotive technologies, infrastructure spending, job creation, affordable health care and counterfeit products.

Held for the first time in 1996, the SEMA Washington Rally includes SEMA member companies meeting face-to-face with members of Congress on Capitol Hill. SEMA members are briefed by staff in advance of the meetings and connect with elected officials on issues that matter most to the $42 billion industry.

“One-on-one meetings with legislators is one of the most effective ways to impact lawmakers who are making decisions that affect SEMA member businesses,” said Daniel Ingber, SEMA chief corporate counsel. “The SEMA Washington Rally helps lawmakers hear from constituents and informs them about the issues that are most important to our industry.”

In addition to meetings with legislators, participating SEMA members will take part in an exclusive lunch on Capitol Hill, tours of iconic attractions in Washington, D.C., and a fun outing to the New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals baseball game.

SEMA members interested in participating should contact Christian Robinson or visit sema.org/dcrally.

