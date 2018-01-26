SEMA Show 2018: Apply for Booth Space Now, Host a Seminar

The SEMA Show is now taking applications for booth space and seminars to be held at its 2018 show.

To apply for exhibit rental space, click here for the application. Industry professionals interested in hosting a seminar during the 2018 show can access the application and read the criteria here. Organizers say speakers with experience in marketing and sales, customer service, business management, automotive trends, social media and vehicle customization are of particular interest.

SEMA also announced that it is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame, which honors outstanding individuals in the automotive specialty-equipment industry whose creativity, dignity, integrity, industriousness and accomplishments have significantly contributed to the industry’s growth. For more information about how to nominate an industry professional, click here.

For a list of scheduled sessions and activities already planned for this year’s SEMA Show, click here.