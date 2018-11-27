News/Scholarship Application
November 27, 2018

SEMA Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is now accepting applications for the 2019 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund for students preparing for careers in the auto or auto parts industries.

“One of SEMA’s main initiatives is to engage, motivate and support the future innovators and leaders of the aftermarket industry,” said SEMA Chairman-Elect Tim Martin. “Through programs like the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund we can provide financial support to any student in the country working toward a career in our industry.”

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators.

Students can apply for the scholarship at sema.org/scholarships. The deadline for the program is March 1, 2019. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, such as accounting, sales and marketing, and engineering. In addition, scholarship recipients are invited to attend the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas and be recognized during an awards luncheon.

The program also includes a loan forgiveness aspect that offers financial awards to employees of SEMA member-companies who have completed and are paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college, or vocational/technical program within the U.S.

For more information, contact SEMA Manager of Student Programs Juliet Marshall at 909-978-6655 or [email protected].

