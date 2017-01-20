Sears Using AI to Sell Tires

Sears Auto Center is testing out a web app service, “Digital Tire Journey,” to help customers identify tires to fit their driving preferences.

The app is designed to help customers better navigate the e-commerce tire buying experience, Sears said.

“Our vision is to put our members’ lives in drive. We do that by investing in people, products and technology to keep them moving safely on the road of life,” said Brian Kaner, president of Sears Auto Centers. “The Digital Tire Journey is an innovative service that helps customers cut through the clutter while integrating digital, mobile and online with in-store shopping.”

To find the best tire, consumers need to consider not only their vehicle’s make, model and tire size, but also how it supports their everyday routines and hobbies, Sears said. Driving preferences are broken up into the following categories: Comfort Warrior, Value Seeker, Off-Roader, High Performer, Safety Seeker and Winter Warrior.

The Sears Auto Digital Tire Journey will provide tire recommendations based on the driver style through a customer’s response to the question, “When it comes to tires, what’s most important to you. After the user types in an answer, the Digital Tire Journey shows what type of driving style they have with the help of the Watson Natural Language Classifier service. The tool then recommends tires with consumer ratings.

For more information, visit searsauto.com or Digital Tire Experience.