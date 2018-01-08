Sears to Close 20+ Auto Centers by March

Thirty-nine Sears stores, including more than 20 Sears Auto Centers, will be closing in the first few months of 2018, according to a CNBC report.

Parent company Sears Holdings has announced the Sears closings, as well as the shuddering of 64 Kmart stores, will take place between March and April, with liquidation sales happening as soon as Jan. 12.

According to USA Today, the following stores are slated to close:

5900 Old Seward Hwy. Anchorage, Alaska, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1679 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

24137 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, Calif., mid‐March

9000 Northgate Mall, San Rafael, Calif., early April

100 Brea Mall, Brea, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

100 Westminster Mall, Westminster, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

5540 Winfield Blvd., San Jose, Calif., mid‐March

3240 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington., Del., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

5900 W. Glades Road, Boca Raton, Fla., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

2930 Watson Blvd., Centerville, Ga., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

2060 Crossroads Blvd., Waterloo, Iowa, early April

200 W. Hanley Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1543 Poleline Road E., Twin Falls, Idaho, early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

Orland Square Mall, Orland Park , Ill., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1602 State Road 50, Bourbonnais, Ill., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Ill., early April

1100 S. Green River Road, Evansville, Ind., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1100 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, Mass., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

693 Stillwater Ave., Bangor, Maine, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

2700 State St., Bismarck, N.D., early April

1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River, N.J., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

195 N. Broadway, Hicksville, N.Y., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1300 Ulster Ave., Kingston, N.Y., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

6000 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati , Ohio, early April

3030 Gateway St., Springfield, Ore., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

1260 Lloyd Center, Portland, Ore., early April

1008 Ross Park Mall Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

7300 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., early April

1155 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

2200 N. Maple Ave., Rapid City, S.D., early April

1000 Hwy. 6, Houston, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

4511 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, early January)

12625 N. I‐H 35, Austin, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1000 Newgate Mall, Ogden Utah, early April

15711 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline, Wash., early April

1701 S. Commons St., Federal Way Wash., early April

121 N.E. Hampe Way, Chehalis, Wash., early April

1555 Green Bay Plaza, Green Bay, Wis., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

Brookfield Square, Brookfield, Wis., mid‐March