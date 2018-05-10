With the news of Sears Auto Centers selected as Amazon’s tire installation service, it’s clear Amazon is trying to streamline customers’ auto care needs.

From now on when customers order tires off of Amazon, they have the option to select the Sears Auto location and a preferred date and time for their tire installation at checkout. Sears then contacts them to confirm their appointment, but all services are paid for upfront during checkout.

Tire Review contacted representatives from both Amazon and Sears Holdings Corp. for more details on the partnership. We wanted to know more about how the companies may share customer data, changes that may be in store for Sears Auto Centers and if consumers have the option to waive the Sears service, among other inquiries.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that it’s only an option for customers when they order tires off Amazon to go to a Sears Auto Center to have them installed. Amazon also touted the partnership as a convenience for its customers.

“Amazon is always innovating on behalf of customers and, in addition to fast shipping options, Ship-To-Store offers an added layer of convenience. Upon purchase of any tire(s), customers in select locations (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Dallas) will have the option to have the tire(s) delivered to a nearby Sears Auto Center of their choice. Customers schedule an appointment for installation during checkout, the tires arrive to the service provider and customers shows up at the time of their appointment to have them installed. Amazon offers thousands of tires from brands like Goodyear, Carlisle, Michelin, and more. In addition, Amazon provides free in-store bike assembly and a broad array of in-home services such as house cleaning and TV wall-mounting.”

Amazon’s brick-and-mortar presence has grown over the years with what it calls “pop-up shops” at Best Buy, Kohl’s and Whole Foods, just to name a few.

In a meeting with shareholders Wednesday, Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said while the company has recovered from financial losses in a tough retail environment, “we’re still not where we need to be.” Earlier this year, Sears closed more than 20 of its Auto Centers in various locations across the U.S.

But now, Amazon will now have an automotive presence in key U.S. markets, and Sears gets the business and benefits. A Sears Holdings representative detailed the locations where the Amazon service will roll out, but declined to share other information about details of the deal.

Below is the list of stores where the partnership will launch.

Sears Auto Center Brooklyn, NY

Sears Auto Center Valley Stream, NY

Sears Auto Center Nanuet, NY

Sears Auto Center Falls Church, VA

Sears Auto Center Annapolis, MD

Sears Auto Center Silver Spring, MD

Sears Auto Center Alexandria, VA

Sears Auto Center Parkville, MD

Sears Auto Center Miami, FL

Sears Auto Center Miami, FL

Sears Auto Center Coral Gables, FL

Sears Auto Center Hialeah, FL

Sears Auto Center Dulles, VA

Sears Auto Center Manassas, VA

Sears Auto Center Douglasville, GA

Sears Auto Center Morrow, GA

Sears Auto Center Atlanta, GA

Sears Auto Center Gainesville, GA

Sears Auto Center Atlanta, GA

Sears Auto Center N. Riverside, IL

Sears Auto Center Schaumburg, IL

Sears Auto Center Niles, IL

Sears Auto Center Chicago Ridge, IL

Sears Auto Center Frisco, TX

Sears Auto Center Fort Worth, TX

Sears Auto Center Plano, TX

Sears Auto Center Arlington, TX

Sears Auto Center Mesquite, TX

Sears Auto Center Downey, CA

Sears Auto Center Costa Mesa, CA

Sears Auto Center Cerritos, CA

Sears Auto Center Hayward, CA

Sears Auto Center Stockton, CA

Sears Auto Center Concord, CA

Sears Auto Center San Bruno, CA

Sears Auto Center Clovis, CA

Sears Auto Center Modesto, CA

Sears Auto Center Fresno, CA

Sears Auto Center San Jose, CA

Sears Auto Center Glendale, CA

Sears Auto Center Torrance, CA

Sears Auto Center Pasadena, CA

Sears Auto Center Northridge, CA

Sears Auto Center Vernon Hills, IL

Sears Auto Center Tacoma, WA

Sears Auto Center Everett, WA