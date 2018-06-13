Sears Adds Locations Available to Amazon’s Tire Customers

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

Sears Holdings says it will be growing the number of Sears Auto Centers available for tire installation services for consumers purchasing tires on Amazon.com. The number of locations is growing from 41 to 118 nationally, months ahead of schedule.

With the collaboration, announced in early May 2018, Sears Auto is the first nationwide auto service center to offer Amazon.com customers a ship-to-store tire solution integrated into the Amazon.com checkout process. Amazon customers select their tires, the Sears Auto location and their preferred date and time for the tire installation. Sears Auto Centers then contacts them to confirm their appointment.

“Amazon customer reviews have been very positive and we are two months ahead of schedule,” said Mike McCarthy, vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive in an article that appeared June 12 on the Sears Holdings blog. “Customers are taking advantage of additional services during the tire installation process, such as oil changes and alignments. We are meeting our 60-minute tire installation commitment and over 90 percent of the Amazon customers are new Sears Automotive customers,” McCarthy added.

The partnership between the two legendary retailers allows for all tires ordered on Amazon.com to be delivered directly to a participating Sears location where consumers can have them installed and balanced.

Cities with Sears Auto Centers that can install tires purchased on Amazon.com include:

Arizona: Chandler, Phoenix, Sierra Vista, Tucson

California: Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Clovis, Concord, Costa Mesa, Downey, Escondido, Fresno, Glendale, Hayward, Los Angeles, Merced, Modesto, Montclair, Northridge, Orange, Palmdale, Pasadena, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Sacramento, Salinas, San Bernardino, San Bruno, San Jose, Stockton, Temecula, Torrance, Ventura

Colorado: Aurora, Thornton

Connecticut: Danbury, Waterford

Delaware: Wilmington (two locations)

Florida: Boynton Beach, Brandon, Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, Miami (two locations), Naples, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Panama City

Georgia: Atlanta, Douglasville, Gainesville

Illinois: Chicago Ridge, Niles, North Riverside, Schaumburg

Louisiana: Metairie

Maine: South Portland

Maryland: Annapolis, Cumberland, Gaithersburg, Parkville, Silver Spring

Massachusetts: Auburn, Hyannis, Leominster, Marlborough, Saugus

New Hampshire: Manchester, Nashua, Newington, Salem

New Jersey: Freehold, Jersey City, Livingston, Mays Landing, Middletown, Moorestown, New Brunswick, Rockaway

New York: Brooklyn, College Point, Nanuet, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Valley Stream, White Plains

North Carolina: Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Raleigh

Pennsylvania: Bensalem, Media, Whitehall

Tennessee: Knoxville

Texas: Arlington, Austin (two locations) , El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, Laredo, Mesquite, Plano, San Antonio (two locations)

Vermont: South Burlington

Virginia: Alexandria, Dulles, Falls Church, Manassas, Richmond

Washington: Everett