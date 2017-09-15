News/New website
September 15, 2017

Schrader Performance Sensors Launches New Website

Schrader Performance Sensors, the TPMS automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, has launched a new website that offers customers an easy access platform for TPMS training and product information.

The new website features a simple, easy-to-follow layout, improved functionality and enhanced focus on TPMS information and training materials, Sensata.

“The new website is a much more focused platform for global aftermarket TPMS to better serve our customers,” said Frank Frederick, Schrader’s general manager for global aftermarket business. “Whatever they need to know regarding servicing TPMS or shop solutions, it can easily be found on this new website.”

The new site will consistently be updated with new training videos, latest news in TPMS, FAQs, and the latest tips and tricks for succeeding in servicing TPMS.

The new site is currently developed for North America in three languages and for Europe in five languages with further development soon to follow.

