Schrader Performance Sensors Launches Corporate Blog

Schrader Performance Sensors has rolled out a corporate blog which aims to give its customers a more personal look at its employees.

“The intention of our corporate blog is to highlight the most important asset of our company, our people,” said Jacki Lutz, head of global marketing and communications for the company. “It is the perfect way to highlight personal stories and professional insights from the passionate people behind our historic brand.”

The launch of Schrader’s corporate blog comes less than a year after the launch of their new website www. SchraderSensors.com. The new website is meant to be an all-inclusive, one-stop-shop for all things TPMS.

The blog will be hosted on the website with new, consistent content. Schrader’s first post comes from their Rob Tinson, its national sales manager for North America, who shares his experience about his greatest mentor and the lasting impression they made on his career growth. Overcoming the fear of sharing new ideas, making bold life moves and trusting your team are among other blog topics that will follow.

Schrader is encouraging readers to engage with the blogs by leaving feedback and comments as they are shared on Schrader’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

