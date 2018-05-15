Schrader International has announced Marc Russo as the company’s new Regional Sales Manager for Eastern United States. He will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and producing solutions to customer needs in the region.

“We are thrilled to have Marc join this team,” Said Rob Tinson, National Sales Manager, US. “As a frontrunner in TPMS, our customers rely on our experience, market knowledge and product expertise.”

Russo started in the industry by working for his family’s business (Delta Auto Parts, Greenwich, CT) through high school and college. After earning a Business degree from Eastern CT State University, Marc accepted a Territory Sales Manager position with Monroe Auto Equipment (Tenneco). While at Monroe, Marc earned many sales achievement awards, including Salesman of the Year. After five years at Monroe, Marc spent many years in sales executive positions at BWP Distributors/CARQUEST as VP Sales, Advance Auto Parts as Director of Sales, and, most recently, Orio North America as Executive Director of Sales.

“Marc’s broad familiarity of the Aftermarket along with his winning attitude and character are attractive qualities that will support the growth of our customers’ needs today and in the future,” Tinson said.