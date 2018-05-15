News/personnel
May 15, 2018

Schrader Names Russo New Regional Sales Manager for Eastern US

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Michelin Airless Tire Available for UTV Market

Cooper Tire Wins Best Manufacturing Website Award

Meyle Sponsors Drift United Racing Series

Auto Care Association Testifies Against China Tariffs

Trident Releases Over Tire Tracks for Skid Steer Loaders

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Moody's Downgrades ATD Citing 'Unsustainable Capital Structure'

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Schrader International has announced Marc Russo as the company’s new Regional Sales Manager for Eastern United States. He will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and producing solutions to customer needs in the region.

“We are thrilled to have Marc join this team,” Said Rob Tinson, National Sales Manager, US. “As a frontrunner in TPMS, our customers rely on our experience, market knowledge and product expertise.”

Russo started in the industry by working for his family’s business (Delta Auto Parts, Greenwich, CT) through high school and college. After earning a Business degree from Eastern CT State University, Marc accepted a Territory Sales Manager position with Monroe Auto Equipment (Tenneco). While at Monroe, Marc earned many sales achievement awards, including Salesman of the Year. After five years at Monroe, Marc spent many years in sales executive positions at BWP Distributors/CARQUEST as VP Sales, Advance Auto Parts as Director of Sales, and, most recently, Orio North America as Executive Director of Sales.

“Marc’s broad familiarity of the Aftermarket along with his winning attitude and character are attractive qualities that will support the growth of our customers’ needs today and in the future,” Tinson said.

Show Full Article