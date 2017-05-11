News/Schaeffler Ag
May 11, 2017

Schaeffler Reports Q1 Revenues Up

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

SMP Kicks off its Tech Star Challenge

Triangle Opens its First U.S. Warehouse

Schaeffler Reports Q1 Revenues Up

Plombco Introduces New Adhesive Wheel Weight Rolls

Pirelli Launches First in its Formula Commercial Line

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Doublestar Forms Consortium to Buy Kumho

Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler says the company has had a good start in 2017 with revenue for the first three months of 2017 increased by 6.9% to EUR 3.6 billion ($3.91 billion USD). Adjusting for constant currency, growth amounted to 5.4% over the prior year.

The company’s automotive business reported revenue growth of 8.3%, outpacing global production volumes for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (+4.2%). From a regional perspective, strong demand in China (which reported 20.1% in additional revenue) was the main driver of the upward revenue trend. In addition, Schaeffler’s automotive aftermarket business generated an 11.5% increase in revenue. The first quarter (Q1) trend in the industrial business was also positive with revenue growth of 2.4 percent.

“We are off to a good start in the new year,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. “Our automotive business is consistently sustaining its above-market growth. Our industrial business is back on growth path.”

Show Full Article