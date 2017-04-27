S.C. Recognizes Bridgestone Facility for Safety

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulations has recognized Bridgestone Americas Inc.’s off-road radial tire manufacturing facility in Aiken County, S.C., for its commitment to safety.

Bridgestone recently received the Palmetto Shining Star 2017 Safety Award, recognizing its Aiken facility for its commitment to promote the health, safety and economic well being of the public through regulation, licensing, enforcement, training and education.

The Palmetto Shining Star Safety Award recognizes South Carolina employers that comply with at least one of the following criteria:

• No fatalities or recordable injuries or illnesses during calendar year 2016;

• A reduction of at least 40% in an employer’s incidence rate between 2015 and 2016;

• A difference of at least 75% in an employer’s 2016 incidence rate and the 2015 South Carolina average rate for that industry; or

• Worked 1 million or more safe work hours without a lost- time injury or illness.

“Led by our motto, ´Safety First Always,’ teammates are both encouraged and expected to engage in safety activities that contribute to reducing risk of injury to themselves, as well as fellow teammates, customers and visitors. We are proud of this recognition,” said William Holden, director of health, safety & industrial hygiene at Bridgestone Americas.